Alien: Romulus Director Reveals Why He Wanted to Pen the Sequel

Fede Álvarez steps back from directing the Alien: Romulus sequel, but he did make sure to pen the script for one specific reason.

Álvarez cites Alien 3’s early character deaths as his main motivation for penning the sequel script.

Alien: Romulus has grossed $350.9 million globally, fueling strong interest in a franchise sequel.

No production timeline yet for the Alien: Romulus sequel, but a completed script is ready to go.

Alien: Romulus is still slated to earn a sequel, and based on what we already know, it won't be spearheaded by the same director from the popular Alien spin-off. In fact, the first film's director, Fede Álvarez, has repeatedly made it clear he's handing the reins to another filmmaker, even as he stays close to the story by penning its sequel script. And, when speaking at HorrorHound, Álvarez explained that he never intended to direct a second Alien, aligning with the franchise's tradition of different filmmakers steering the vast Alien universe (well, except for Ridley Scott).

Alien: Romulus Director Fede Álvarez Addresses His Biggest Concern with a Sequel

Álvarez tells attendees (via Screen Rant), "We did want to write [a sequel]. Honestly, it's because we love the characters we created, so we want to make sure no one kills them right at the beginning of the next one. They went and killed Hicks and Newt just like that. Hey, let's not let that happen. We wrote it and made sure they stayed alive, and now we can let someone else make it." Álvarez's comments clearly outline the polarizing (and early) deaths of fan-favorite Aliens characters in Alien 3.

Set between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), Alien: Romulus follows Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny) and her synthetic brother Andy (David Jonsson) as they join a young crew on a scavenging run to a derelict Weyland-Yutani station split into the Romulus and Remus modules, where the inevitable encounter with a xenomorph (and something even darker) turns a theft into a fight for survival. The ensemble includes Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, with longtime Alien mastermind Ridley Scott producing.

The film's box office performance gives the studio every reason to believe a sequel could work. Alien: Romulus grossed about $350.9 million worldwide on an estimated $80 million budget, including $105.3 million domestic and $245.6 million overseas. Since then, the Alien franchise has also earned success in television format with Alien: Earth, another spin-off title from FX that delves deeper into the corporate aspects of the Alien narrative.

As of now, there haven't been any concrete updates on the film's production window or expected release date. Though with the script in place, it's likely going to earn an update soon. Are you interested in a sequel to Alien: Romulus?

