Alien: Romulus Tickets On Sale, Featurette, & Hall H Panel At SDCC

Alien: Romulus tickets are now on sale, as a new featurette is out, and the film will also takeover Hall H at SDCC this year.

Alien: Romulus has taken over the day. Tickets for the latest film in the Alien saga are now on sale, and with that announcement came a brand-new featurette that has all sorts of new footage inside it. This is the first new footage released since the full trailer last month. Directed by Fede Alvarez, it stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing.

Alien: Romulus Takes Over Hall H At SDCC

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ("The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe 2") based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. "Alien: Romulus" is produced by Ridley Scott ("Napoleon"), who directed the original "Alien" and produced and directed the series' entries "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," Michael Pruss ("Boston Strangler"), and Walter Hill ("Alien"), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon ("Charlie's Angels"), Brent O'Connor ("Bullet Train"), and Tom Moran ("Unstoppable") serving as executive producers.

As if that wasn't enough, the press was sent a VHS tape (yes, you read that right) that, when played, announced that there would be a Hall H panel for the film at SDCC in two weeks. That panel will take place on Friday afternoon at the convention. Alvarez talked about that tape on his X account:

Me and @20thcentury decided to release one full scene from my movie #AlienRomulus thou I had just one condition… it needed to be on VHS: https://t.co/jy6LuoLeGe — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) July 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Alien: Romulus will be released in theaters on August 16th.

