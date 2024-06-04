Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: 20th century studios, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez

Alien: Romulus Full Trailer Out, And You Can Watch It Right Here

The terrifying and glorious full trailer for Alien: Romulus has been unleashed. The film opens in theaters on August 16th.

Alien: Romulus finally has a full trailer, and boy, if this doesn't win trailer of the year, there is a fix in. Directed by Fede Alvarez, it stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing. If you are a facehuggers fan and were not satisfied by yesterday's poster reveal, hopefully, you got your fix with the above trailer. This film is looking more and more like it is leaning into the horror of the original movie, though Alvarez has said he thinks it is more of a mix between that one and James Cameron's Aliens. But after seeing that trailer, I think the mix is more 70/30. 20th Century Studios has a hit on their hands here.

This Is The Alien Film We Have Been Waiting For

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ("The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe 2") based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. "Alien: Romulus" is produced by Ridley Scott ("Napoleon"), who directed the original "Alien" and produced and directed the series' entries "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," Michael Pruss ("Boston Strangler"), and Walter Hill ("Alien"), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon ("Charlie's Angels"), Brent O'Connor ("Bullet Train"), and Tom Moran ("Unstoppable") serving as executive producers.

All apologies to Ridley Scott, as I liked both Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, but THIS looks like the film we have all been waiting for. That trailer made the hair on my arm stand up, and if you will excuse me, I have to go stand in line at the theater for the next two months.

Alien: Romulus opens in theaters on August 16th.

