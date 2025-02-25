Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, alien, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez

Alien: Romulus Was Pitched as a Secret Addition to the Franchise

The director of Alien: Romulus reveals that the film was originally pitched as a secretive addition to the sci-fi horror franchise.

The 2024 addition to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, spends its runtime tapping into the classic ambiance of the popular film series—also making it very clear that it's an Alien movie. However, that wasn't always the plan.

While speaking to Collider, the film's director, Fede Alvarez, tells the outlet, "We started talking about this film when [Ridley Scott] was doing [Alien Covenant]. That's when they started talking with Michael Schaefer, who was his right hand at the time. When I pitched this story when they asked me what kind of movie I'd do, what I pitched at the time was, 'Why don't we do it as a spin-off? We don't say Alien. We just put any random science fiction title. We show some kids and some planets somewhere…' It was this whole thing, 'And then suddenly they walk into a room, and there's a f*cking egg.' Imagine that audience at SXSW finding out on opening night, 30 minutes into the movie, that you're watching an Alien movie. That was the original plan."

We almost witnessed this kind of reveal with fellow sci-fi title Cloverfield Paradox, and now once more with Alien: Romulus. So, maybe at one point, we'll get to see this surprise installment done right.

Alien: Romulus Official Cast and Plot Details

A truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, 20th Century Studios' Alien: Romulus opened in theaters nationwide on August 16, 2024. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series' entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie's Angels), Brent O'Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Alien: Romulus is currently available to stream via Hulu.

