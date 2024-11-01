Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Alien: Romulus, ridley scott

Ridley Scott Confirms Another Alien Film Is In Development

Sir Ridley Scott has confirmed that another Alien film is in development following the success of Alien: Romulus earlier this year.

Alien: Romulus exceeded expectations, earning $350M globally on an $80M budget.

Scott served as a "guiding force" for director Fede Álvarez, leading to critical and box office acclaim.

Details on the new Alien project are still under wraps.

The summer was good for Disney, and for the first time, you can credit that almost entirely to 20th Century Studios. The once-called 20th Century Fox has been in a weird place since the acquisition became official. It seemed like Disney didn't know what to do with half of the studio. For a while, it looked like 20th Century would be regulated to nothing but direct-to-Hulu films, which seemed like a sad end to a studio with an extremely long and impressive legacy. However, Disney has moved away from streaming as the only way forward, and 20th Century has been the most apparent studio to reap those benefits. From April to August, Disney had a film that did well both commercially and critically, and all but one of them, Inside Out 2, was a 20th Century film on some level. The First Omen was in April, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was in May, Deadpool & Wolverine was in July, which counts because it was a joint project with Marvel, and Alien: Romulus was in August.

Alien: Romulus might be the biggest surprise of all of them. The Alien franchise has been in a weird spot for a while now. Prometheus and Alien: Covenant have their diehard defenders and fans (hello, Bleeding Cool Manager Editor Mark Seifert), but they have had a harder time connecting with audiences and critics. Romulus seemed to hit the mark, more or less, and Ridley Scott has said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he saw himself more as "a helpful guiding force" for director Fede Álvarez. That seemed to have worked out well for everyone involved, to the tune of $350 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $80 million and an 80% critic score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. So it wasn't that surprising when, during this interview about all of the work he's currently doing, Scott confirmed that another Alien movie is in the works. At the moment, we don't have any details, but considering those numbers, it's not surprising that we're going to see again if, in space, anyone can hear you scream.

