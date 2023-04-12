Jon M. Chu Will Remake Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Jon M. Chu will direct a remake of Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice's musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Amazon Studios.

Jon M. Chu is currently deep into production on the two-film adaptation of the Broadway smash Wicked, and he has already lined up his next big musical. Deadline has reported that he will next remake Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Amazon Studios. Based on the musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Chu will team with his In the Heights collaborator Scott Sanders to film this new version of the film. Rice and Lloyd Webber will be on board to produce as well. The musical tells the Old Testament story of Joseph and how he was driven from his home by his eleven brothers. Daniel Goldfarb will handle the script.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Needed An Update

"Rice and Lloyd Webber came up with the idea for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1968 after being asked by a London school to create a short show for children. The pair went to the Bible's Book of Genesis for inspiration and wrote a giddy array of numbers infused with a variety of melodies from country and western to calypso to Elvis-inspired rock and roll. Over the years, the show has grown from a 25-minute cantata into a full-blown musical comedy that has played seasons in London's West End and Broadway and tours regularly. The show is often performed at schools the world over, and for many, it's a first introduction to the world of musical theater. The likes of Donny Osmond and Jason Donovan have had hits with the production's song Any Dream Will Do."

Chu is the go-to for musicals now, and he should be a perfect choice for this one. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a beloved musical, more than people think, and is ripe for an update for a new generation. This is a rare time when I think the remake could be justified and a great idea.