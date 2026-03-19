Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: New International Poster Released

A new international poster for Toy Story 5 has been released. The second Pixar movie of 2026 will be released in theaters on June 19th.

Article Summary A new international poster for Toy Story 5 has been unveiled ahead of its June 19, 2026 theatrical release.

Pixar is building momentum in 2026 following Hoppers' box office success, with Toy Story 5 expected to follow suit.

The movie tackles the challenges of modern technology by exploring "iPad kids" and tech-savvy playtime threats.

Marketing for Toy Story 5 is just beginning, hinting at fresh characters and a timely story for fans new and old.

Pixar is already off to a much better year with the success Hoppers is having at the box office, but they are likely going to have an even better year once Toy Story 5 is released. We still have a little way to go, but the film will be here before we know it, and it's going to be really interesting to see how this one plays. They are tackling the idea of iPad kids. If there is one thing that dates a film very quickly, it's acknowledging technology, because it all moves so fast that it can be hard to feel relevant by the time the final film comes out, doubly so for animation. It's still too early to tell, and the marketing hasn't really kicked off yet, but IMP Awards got its hands on a new international poster.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

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