Tangled Live-Action Reimagining Casts Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim

Disney has confirmed that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim have been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Tangled.

Tangled remake moves forward after Lilo & Stitch’s success reassured Disney to continue with new adaptations.

The 2010 animated original marked a turning point for Disney, cementing a new era of CGI princess films.

Michael Gracey is set to direct, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson writing, but no release or production date revealed yet.

When Snow White spectacularly fell apart at the box office last year, it seemed like there was a chance that Disney could put a pause on all of the live-action remakes and reimaginings of its own properties that they were working on. At the time, we said that the fate of reported remakes like Tangled was likely to rest on the shoulders of Lilo & Stitch, and if that film failed to connect with audiences, then they might pull the plug on projects that weren't already too far along to stop. However, audiences did connect with Lilo & Stitch in a big way, and things continued for in-progress projects. One of the projects that was in a somewhat nebulous state was the Tangled remake, but things are now very much in motion, as Disney confirmed the casting this evening. In a post shared on the official social media channels, Disney has confirmed that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim have been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

The original Tangled was released in 2010, and for a while, some Disney fans had a complicated relationship with the film. It was the first Princess film to deviate from the hand-drawn look that had been the studio's default since its inception. However, the film has become more and more beloved as the years have gone on. The film grossed just under $600 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $260 million and could be seen as the beginning of Disney's new era.

Once it became apparent that Disney was willing to remake things that had come out in the last few years with Moana, it was clear that Tangled was very much on the table. In December 2024, we learned that director Michael Gracey and Jennifer Kaytin Ronbin were set to write the script. Once things were restarted, there was the normal slew of reports and rumors about who was casting for what. At the time of writing, we don't have any additional information about the film, including any sort of release, production start date, or casting reports for any of the other big roles. However, if I were a betting woman, casting Alan Tudyk in a non-speaking role would be a good bet.

