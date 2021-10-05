And Another TV Spot for Eternals Showcases More New Footage

As we predicted yesterday, the marketing for Eternals has kicked in now that we're in the final weeks until the release. That means we're going to be getting a bunch of TV spots, probably more posters, and likely some new images coming in as the release date approaches. One of the things that is going to be fun about this movie is seeing the various dynamics that have developed between these characters that have known each other for thousands of years. We see some more of that in this new TV spot, but personally, this writer is hoping that they don't spoil too much of the dynamics in the marketing. That is what I like to watch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Team | Marvel Studios' Eternals (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9dFBc43tGU&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.