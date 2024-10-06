Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: aaron sorkin, andrew garfield, david fincher, film, the social network, the social network 2

Andrew Garfield Doesn't Expect to Return for a Social Network Sequel

The Social Network star Andrew Garfield casts doubt on his potential return for a sequel to the film surrounding the origin of Facebook.

Article Summary Andrew Garfield doubts his role in a Social Network sequel, as his character's arc seems complete.

Aaron Sorkin remains interested in a sequel, eyeing Facebook's recent controversies as potential themes.

Social media's evolving impact and Zuckerberg's role could drive a new narrative for The Social Network 2.

The sequel could explore themes like data privacy, misinformation, and political influence on Facebook.

The 2010 film The Social Network, directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, was known to chronicle the tumultuous origins of Facebook, garnering critical acclaim and multiple awards, including three Oscars. With the consistent rise of social media's influence and the controversies surrounding it, discussions about a sequel have naturally emerged from both Fincher and Sorkin, continuously noting that there are still plenty of follow-up stories to tell.

Sorkin, in particular, has been vocal about his interest in exploring the more recent developments surrounding Facebook. He publicly blames the platform for the events of January 6, 2021, indicating a potential thematic direction for whatever comes next. However, actor Andrew Garfield, who portrayed Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, has expressed doubts about his involvement in any potential follow-up.

Andrew Garfield Thinks His Character Isn't Needed in a Possible Sequel to The Social Network

While speaking to Esquire, Garfield cast doubt on a possible return to The Social Network, telling the publication, "I think anything that Aaron [Sorkin] does is going to be really, really powerful and interesting, and if he's feeling drawn to a subject, you know it's got some juice in it. I'd be excited [about a sequel]. I don't imagine I'd be part of it because I think Eduardo is just living off his billions in Singapore. People think Eduardo got [screwed] over, but he's a billionaire in Singapore, and I'm sitting here, sweating, talking about myself to a bunch of strangers."

Without Garfield's return, a possible sequel would likely shift its focus to other key figures and events. And considering that Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg, remains a central figure in Facebook's ongoing saga, a sequel could easily explore Zuckerberg's role in the company's recent controversies, including alleged data privacy issues, misinformation, and political manipulation.

While the prospect of The Social Network 2 is intriguing, it faces significant challenges if it aims to tell a contained event. However, with Sorkin's proven storytelling prowess and the ever-evolving landscape of social media, the sequel has the potential to be as impactful as its predecessor. Would you watch a follow-up to The Social Network?

