BC Exclusive: Hear Two Tracks From The King Of Killers Soundtrack

A BC Exclusive: hear two tracks from the score to action thriller King Of Killers releasing in theaters, on demand, and digitally Friday.

King of Killers is a new film releasing this Friday, based on a graphic novel by writer-director Kevin Grevioux. It stars Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi, Stephen Dorff, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Grevioux. In it, a former assassin tries to solve the mystery of a tragic accident and ends up traveling to Tokyo after being hired for a hit, then finds out a bunch of other assassins were also hired for the same job. The hit is on a mythical assassin, the best in the world. It sounds like a ton of fun, and BC is excited to share a sneak peek at two tracks from the film's score by Kevon Cronin, which you can hear below.

The King of Killers Synopsis

"Based on a graphic novel by writer-director Kevin Grevioux, King of Killers follows former Agency hitman Marcus Garan (Alain Moussi) as he attempts to unravel the mystery behind a tragic incident. When offered a $10 million contract to eliminate the world's greatest assassin, Marcus travels to Tokyo to meet the client (Frank Grillo) but discovers other professional killers have been invited as well. Now Marcus and the others must confront this deadly, mythical assassin…or die trying. Available in Theaters, On Digital, and On Demand September 1st! Starring Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi, Stephen Dorff, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Kevin Grevioux."

It is smart of Lionsgate to release this in theaters, on demand, and digital the same day; it will make more of a splash for sure. Frank Grillo always means a good time; I would not expect this one to be any different. I have not read the graphic novel, but the premise also sounds promising. I am low-key rooting for this one.

King of Killers will open in theaters this Friday and will also be available on demand and on digital services.

