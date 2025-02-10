Posted in: Amazon, Casting, MGM, Movies | Tagged: fisto, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, masters of the universe, Monica Baccarin, The Sorceress

Masters Of The Universe Casts Fisto And The Sorceress

The Masters of the Universe live-action film filled two more roles today, as they cast Fisto and The Sorceress. The film releases next year.

Article Summary Morena Baccarin joins the Masters of the Universe cast as The Sorceress, adding star power to the film.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson takes on the role of Fisto, expanding the ensemble of the highly anticipated movie.

Masters of the Universe film begins production with Travis Knight as director, aiming to please die-hard fans.

Scheduled for a June 5, 2026, release, the movie looks to deliver an engaging adventure for He-Man enthusiasts.

Masters of the Universe is about to start production, and two more big roles were cast today. Morena Baccarin will play The Sorceress, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson will play the hero Malcolm/Fisto. They join Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Travis Knight is directing from a script by Chris Butler. Deadline first had the news of the castings. I think Many more are coming, as it seems they are going all out to make this a real treat for fans.

Masters Of The Universe Is Actually Happening

Here is the logline for the film, revealed some time ago now: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

Masters of the Universe will open in theaters on June 5th, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!