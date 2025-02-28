Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged:

Another Simple Favor: First Teaser Trailer Plus 6 High-Quality Images

Prime has dropped the official teaser and six images from Another Simple Favor, which will debut at SXSW on March 7, 2025, and be released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

Article Summary Prime releases Another Simple Favor teaser, giving fans a taste of the film's stylish intrigue.

The movie skips theatrical release, heading straight to streaming on Prime Video this May.

Trailer hints at familiar dynamics, with Stephanie and Emily back for more twists and high fashion.

Catch the film at its SXSW premiere this March before it launches online in May.

Another Simple Favor is making its debut at South by Southwest in March before skipping a theatrical release and heading straight to Prime in May. Considering the streaming release, the delay between SXSW and the actual release date makes even less sense, but it is what it is. They finally dropped the official teaser trailer, so we got a glimpse of some of the fashion in this post, which, if we're being honest, is half the reason to watch. We also have a better idea of the plot and see that the dynamic between Stephanie and Emily hasn't changed much at all. The movie looks like a ton of fun and it really is a shame that Prime isn't willing to give it even a limited theatrical release window, maybe a week, so those that want to see it on the big screen have the chance to. Right now, the only people who are going to get that chance are SXSW attendees, so get those tickets if that is on your list.

Another Simple Favor: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The highly anticipated follow-up to A Simple Favor sees the return of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. Another Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, and Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney. It will premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival on March 7, 2025, and will be released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!