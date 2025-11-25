Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Goat, Sony Pictures Animation

GOAT: Sony Animation Released The Official Trailer And 4 New Images

Sony Pictures Animation has released the official trailer and four new images from the upcoming GOAT, set for release on February 13, 2026.

GOAT is set for theatrical release on February 13, 2026 and teases an all-animal sports adventure.

Animation fans will recognize the studio from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and KPop Demon Hunters.

The trailer highlights unique visuals, with hologram sport card effects and energetic impact shots.

2025 is shaping up to be a pretty weird year for animation. There have been some high points [Zootopia 2 is trending insanely high, and The Bad Guys 2 did well], some low points [pretty sure even Disney forgot Elio happened, and we want to forget Smurfs happened], and studios feeling the weight of their bad decisions in the worst possible way [Sony and KPop Demon Hunters]. It's still a bit too early to tell how 2026 will be, but we do have two Pixar films on the horizon, and Sony is coming in with a new original film early in the year. Sony Pictures Animation has released the official trailer and four new images from GOAT, which is one of those concepts that shouldn't work at all. However, one could say the same thing about KPop Demon Hunter, and we all saw how that turned out.

Execution is everything with animation, and maybe this one can come together. Space Jam was a big thing back in the day, and two of the films that worked in 2025 featured talking animals. So it's not exactly a stretch. There are also some small details here that are promising, like the impact shots they released a featurette on the other day, and how they are bringing in elements of classic hologram foil from sports cards into certain shots of the movie. GOAT is a big question mark for all involved, but we've seen stranger work.

GOAT: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will's new teammates aren't thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball!"

GOAT, directed by Tyree Dillihay, stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Aaron Pierre, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Eduardo Franco, Sherry Cola, Jelly Roll, and Jennifer Hudson. GOAT will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

