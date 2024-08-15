Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 2, sylvester stallone, trailer, tulsa king

Tulsa King Season 2 Trailer, Image Gallery: Time to Step Up Their Game

Check out the trailer for the second season of Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, and Craig Zisk's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King.

With only a month to go until the second season of Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, and Craig Zisk's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King hits Paramount+ screens, we have some things to pass along that we know that you've been waiting for. First up, we have an official trailer waiting for you above to accompany our Season 2 overview (waiting for you below). After that, you can check out the pretty impressive image gallery that was also released earlier today. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+, the returning series sees Stallone joined by an ensemble cast that includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+, the returning series sees Stallone joined by an ensemble cast that includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier today – followed by the series/season overview and more:

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

In season two, Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they're not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

Paramount+'s Tulsa King is executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, Craig Zisk, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood, and Keith Cox. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

