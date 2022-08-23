Avatar: New Poster And Trailer For The 4k High Dynamic Range Rerelease

It's a good time to be a fan of rereleases because we are getting two from Disney in a month. At the end of this week, fans of the best Star Wars movie can see Rogue One in IMAX again ahead of the prequel series on Disney+ release at the end of September, Andor. Fans of Avatar have their big rerelease to look forward to as the 2009 hit comes back to theaters ahead of the release of the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, set to be released this December. There are people that were born the year that Avatar came out that are old enough to go and see the sequel in theaters [I apologize for reminding you of the inevitable passage of time, my back also hurts, thank you for asking], so it absolutely makes sense to rerelease the movie in theaters again. The technology has only improved since the first movie's release. No matter what you think of the first movie, it was the definition of a theatrical experience, so bringing it back to theaters is an excellent idea. Disney and 20th Century Studios have released a new poster, trailer, and a few high-quality images to promote the upcoming rerelease.

James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar," the most successful film of all time, returns to theaters on September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range.

Written and directed by Academy Award® winner James Cameron, "Avatar" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards®, including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars® for Best Cinematography, Production Design, and Visual Effects.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on December 16th, and to whet audiences' appetites, the studio will rerelease Avatar in theaters on September 23rd.