Avatar: The Way of Water BTS Featurette Spotlights Performance Capture

Avatar: The Way of Water just passed the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office, meaning that there is still a demand for these movies thirteen years after the first film's release. Is this film going to be as big as the first one? Probably not; we live in a very different world than we did back in 2009. There are a lot of big releases coming out at all times of the year that there isn't time for films to hang out in the theaters and do a ton of business weeks or months after they are released. That's fine because a billion is good and probably what this film needs to get well into the green. The state of the box office isn't the only thing that is very different compared to the first film's release. Avatar was credited for its use of technology. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, it's pretty clear that director James Cameron was eager to apply technological advancements to this new world. In this one, we learn about acting in the volume and the performance capture technology that is used.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on December 16th.