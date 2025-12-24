Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday Directors On Why They Decided To Bring Steve Back

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have shared a few of the reasons why they decided to have Steve Rogers return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary The official Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer confirms Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo explained their reasons for bringing Steve Rogers back to the MCU.

Marvel is playing it safe by reuniting key legacy characters and directors for the new Avengers film.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on December 18, 2026, with Secret Wars arriving the following year.

The official teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday finally made its way online after many days of floating around the internet in a leaked form. We can argue whether waiting to release said trailer was a good idea or not, but here we are. The trailer confirms that they are bringing back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, which is something that was rumored when the casting announcements for this film first started. People seem very divided about the idea of bringing back yet another legacy character, but here we are.

We haven't gotten an in-depth explanation as to why Marvel decided to bring back Evans, but when directors Anthony and Joe Russo shared the teaser to their official Instagram, they added a caption that reads, "The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this…" If two directors can confidently say that it's the Russo Brothers. The Captain America movies are the ones that put them on the map in the first place. However, it's just more evidence that Avengers: Doomsday is being driven by nostalgia rather than story. It's also making everyone wonder why we spent all of this time introducing these new characters if we're just going to bring the OG's back for round five.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

