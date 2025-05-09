Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Godzilla x Kong Sequel Is Now In Production, Title Revealed

The new Monsterverse film has entered production, and the title is Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. It will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

Article Summary Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is officially in production with a theatrical release set for March 26, 2027.

Warner Bros. and Legendary revealed the film's title in a new video filled with Monsterverse easter eggs.

The Monsterverse franchise has weathered ups and downs since the 2014 Godzilla, finding renewed success recently.

Following box office wins and TV expansions, the Monsterverse is set for another epic chapter with Supernova.

The latest entry in the Monsterverse has been casting for a better part of the new year, and now the film is heading into production. Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment released a title reveal video with a bunch of little easter eggs for fans, revealing that the film is in production. The title is Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. The last film's title was unintentionally hilarious because the "x" implication for anyone who has spent any time in modern-day fandom, but the "supernova" on the end is so delightfully late '90s/early '00s level of cheese that you have to love it. The title reveal still doesn't tell us much, but I want one of those "Keep Kong And Carry On Mugs" immediately.

A Decade Of Kaiju In Legendary's Monsterverse

The Monsterverse is one of the weirder cinematic universes because it didn't have a perfect trajectory going forward. Godzilla was released in 2014 and did very well, followed by Kong: Skull Island, which did even better. It seemed like the only place these movies could go was up, and it looked like that would be the case when the excellent, to this day, teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. However, by the time the film dropped in May 2019, the box office brain rot and the mediocre reviews meant the film underperformed compared to what people expected. Everyone thought things would be fine with Godzilla vs. Kong, but that movie got caught up with the pandemic. It did pretty well at the box office but was also heavily pirated and part of a hybrid release model that Warner Bros. later walked back. It seemed like the weight of this franchise was resting on the shoulders of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The movie held that weight flawlessly, walking away with positive reviews and walking away with over $570 million at the box office. That and Dune: Part Two, released in March 2024, all but secured Warner Bros. and Legendary as the winners of the spring box office season and well into the summer. The Monsterverse was also doing well on television, first with the Skull Island animated series in 2023 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in late 2023 to early 2024. The first is waiting for a season 2 renewal, while the second has already been renewed. No one was surprised when another sequel film was announced with Grant Sputore set to direct. The human cast has continued to grow; Dan Stevens is reprising his role, along with new cast members Kaitlyn Denver, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Matthew Modine. The film currently has a release date of March 26, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!