Happy Gilmore Is Returning To Theaters On April 27 & 30

Universal is re-releasing Happy Gilmore into theaters later this month before the sequel releases in July on Netflix.

Happy Gilmore is returning to theaters as the long-awaited sequel prepares for release this summer on Netflix. The comedy classic stars Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, and the late Carl Weathers and features cameos from professional golfers Lee Trevino and Mark Lye, as well as Bob Barker. Made for $12 million and released in 1996, the film made $40 million and surprised everyone, then became one of the most popular DVDs and cable movies ever released. Special screenings of the film will take place on April 27 and 30, and you can purchase tickets right here.

Happy Gilmore Fans Can Go To Their Happy Place Together

Universal Pictures is thrilled to announce the nationwide theatrical re-release of Happy Gilmore, the beloved 1996 sports comedy starring Adam Sandler as a failed hockey player turned golf sensation. Audiences nationwide can experience this comedy classic on the big screen during special screenings on April 27 and April 30. In Happy Gilmore, Sandler stars as the titular character, an aspiring hockey player with a powerful slapshot who can neither skate nor control his volatile temper. When the Internal Revenue Service repossesses his grandmother's house, Happy resolves to earn enough money to settle her debts and reclaim her home. After discovering his golf swing can drive balls an extraordinary 400 feet, Happy quickly becomes an unlikely star on the PGA tour, despite his poor putting skills and frequent explosive outbursts that antagonize his more traditional competitors.

As far as the Happy Gilmore sequel goes, Netflix will release the film on its service on July 25. If they are smart, they will do a limited theatrical run. Sandler, McDonald, and Bowen are back, and joined by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Ben Stiller, Blake Clark, Paige Spiranac, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and John Daly. Kyle Newacheck directs it.

