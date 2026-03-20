Posted in: Movies, Prime | Tagged: balls up

Balls Up: The Official Trailer, Images, And Poster Have Been Released

Prime Video has released the official trailer, images, and poster for Balls Up, a raunchy comedy set during the World Cup.

Article Summary Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer, images, and poster for the raunchy comedy Balls Up.

The film centers on condoms and soccer, set against the spectacle of the World Cup in Brazil.

Marketing the comedy proves tricky, as the trailer leaves some story elements and jokes under wraps.

Balls Up features a cast of comedic talent and will stream on April 15, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.

Condoms and the World Cup are the primary parts of Balls Up, a new comedy that is coming to Prime Video next month, and as someone who was very invested in soccer for many years, this is certainly a thing. We're really leaning into the idea that Brazilians will do pretty much anything if someone gets in the way of a soccer game and even more so if we're talking about something related to the World Cup. Then we have condoms because condoms.

There's a stat that goes around whenever the Olympics occur that the Village goes through an absolutely insane amount of condoms. Maybe that is the angle this film is going for, but it's a little unclear in the first trailer, poster, and images. What we do have is a cast of people who are usually very funny when given the right material, but your guess is as good as ours if Balls Up will be good. That's the thing about comedies; they are hard to market because if you just show all of the jokes, you're spoiling the movie.

Balls Up: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In this raunchy, over-the-top comedy, marketing executives Brad (Mark Wahlberg) and Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser) go "balls out" and pitch a bold full‑coverage condom sponsorship with the World Cup. After their drunken celebration in Brazil sparks a global scandal, they must outrun furious fans, criminals, and power-hungry officials to salvage their careers and make it home alive.

Ball Up, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Benjamin Bratt, Eva De Dominici, Daniela Melchior, with Molly Shannon, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Eric André. Streaming globally on Prime Video on April 15.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!