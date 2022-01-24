Batgirl: Ivory Aquino Has Joined the Cast as Alysia Yeoh

We are little ways into the production of the HBO Max Batgirl movie, and the supporting cast is continuing to fill out. Back on the 14th, we got three new cast members added, but we didn't know who they would be playing. Today, we have another supporting player, and this time we know the character she is playing. According to Deadline, Ivory Aquino will play Barbara Gordan's friend Alysia Yeoh. Alysia was first introduced in Batgirl Vol. 4 #1 in November 2011, making her a more recent addition to the DC universe. This run, written by Gail Simone, with pencils by Ardian Syaf, inks by Vicente Cifuentes, and colorist Dave Sharpe is one of the most influential takes on the character of Batgirl. The movie seems to be pulling a lot of inspiration from Simone's run, so bringing in Alysia isn't that surprising.

The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors last year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max.

Back in July of last year, it was announced that Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. We got some minor plot details for Batgirl during DC FanDome and a piece of concept art, but we haven't learned anything else specific yet. Jacob Scipio, who was one of the stars of the much better than it had any right to be Bad Boys For Life, joined the cast in an unknown role. J.K. Simmons is also set to return as Commissioner Gordon. At the end of October last year, we learned that Brandon Fraser would play the villain. Though we don't know the exact villain, the rumors said it might be Firefly. Production on the movie recently started at the end of last year, and Batgirl doesn't currently have a release date.