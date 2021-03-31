Batman: The Long Halloween Animated FIlm Sets Voice Cast

Batman: The Long Halloween- Part One has set its voice cast. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will take up the mantle of Batman, and the late Naya Rivera will play Catwoman. Other's in the voice cast includes Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan as Alfred. Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri also contributed to the voice work. The cast was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Batman: The Long Halloween Was Long Overdue For This

"The Long Halloween, from writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, ran for 13 issues from 1996-97. It told the tale of a Batman early in his career and a Gotham plagued by a killer, known as Holiday, who struck once a month." This is one of my favorite comic stories, period, and one that will earn being split up into two parts. It makes me wonder what took so long for WB Animation and DC to get this project done; this should have been made years ago. Sometimes I do not understand what goes into them picking stories for these animated films, but what do I know.

That voice cast is impressive as always, a great mix of stars and solid character actors, that is the secret sauce to these DC animated projects. Look for Batman: The Long Halloween- Part One to bow sometime in late spring/early summer. There is no actual official release date as of right now. After that, I am sure Part Two will follow sometime in the fall/winter of this year.