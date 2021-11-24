Beauty and the Beast: Belle's Magical World Cel Hits Auction

While Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney's most well-known films, dedicated fans may know that it is also the first in a trilogy. Disney has a long history of continuing its iconic franchises with sequels. Some of those sequels were major blockbuster releases, and others took the shape of direct-to-home-video continuations. The Beauty and the Beast Trilogy consists of the first film, the direct sequel Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, and the sort of makeshift final film, Beauty and the Beast: Belle's Magical World. Belle's Magical World is actually a compilation of three episodes of an unrealized animated series. Interestingly, the 1998 film was expanded upon with a Special Edition release in 2003 that added a new segment. Fans of this series can now bid for an original production cel from the trilogy's final film. Let's check it out.

You can check out the base drawing for this production cel below as well, which will be included with this lot.

Beauty and the Beast: Belle's Magical World Beast and Cogsworth Production Cel and Animation Drawing Group of 2 (Disney, 1998).

"That was so easy. I feel happy now Master." The Beast discovers the power of an apology in this scene from the direct-to-video sequel of Disney's hit film Beauty and the Beast. The film was composed of three separate stories, which were originally planned as episodes for a new TV series. This image appears around the 19:11 mark. The award-winning feature film was animated digitally, and did not use painted cels. The only production cels available to collectors are those used in the subsequent video releases. Offered here is an original hand-painted production cel of the Beast. The large uncharacteristically happy image measures 7" x 7" on a 12 field cel presented over a matching print background. Included with this very rare production cel is the original animation drawing used to make it. It's a fantastic close-up of a title character from an enormously popular Disney franchise that spawned books, video games, a live action film, and a Broadway play. The cel exhibits minor handling, with line and surface wear from use. Condition for the lot is very good

Disney and Beauty and the Beast fans can head over to Heritage Auctions and bid on this production cel and animation drawing group right now. Best of luck to all of those bidding.