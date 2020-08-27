Bill & Ted Face the Music – Ed Solomon, Alex Winter Host Watch Party

With the imminent release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, co-creator Ed Solomon has another surprise for fans: he's co-hosting a live watch party with star Alex Winter, who plays Bill S. Preston in the film. Solomon announced over Twitter, "Friday 6 p.m. PST @winter and I are hosting a live Q&A Watch Party of Bill & Ted #FaceTheMusic. Have question for Keanu? Submit it now on Twitter with hashtag #BillAndTed3WatchParty. And Friday use the tag to tweet along w Alex & me! If you wanna pre-order: BillandTed3.com/Watch" This is probably the soonest live commentary for a premiering film.

Set 30 years after the events of Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bogus Journey (1991), the story finds Bill and Ted (Keanu Reeves) down on their luck in their music careers as one-hit wonders and failing to find the song to unite the world. With "time" running out, the two attempts to steal the completed song from their future selves through time travel. Their daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), set off to do their own traveling to the past to assemble the "Greatest Band Ever" to help their fathers out. Here is the tweet below.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is among the first wave of new theatrical releases as theaters started re-opening. Orion Pictures is one of the few studios opting for a simultaneous theatrical and On-Demand release. The film also stars William Sadler, Holland Taylor, Kristen Schaal, Beck Bennett, Jillian Bell, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Hal Landon Jr, and Kid Cudi. The film opens on August 28. You can check out my interview with costume designer Jennifer Starzyk here; Solomon and co-creator Chris Matheson here. Party on, dudes! Here's the latest clip of death (Sadler) playing Hopscotch by himself.