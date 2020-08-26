Bill & Ted Face the Music: Jennifer Starzyk Talks Costumes [INTERVIEW]

Jennifer Starzyk had 20 years in costumes for various television and film projects. Some of her most recognizable works are across various genres, from dramas to science fiction in the Now You See Me (2013), Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), the Netflix series Mindhunter, Showtime's Twin Peaks revival. Her latest project completed shooting before the quarantine shut down all productions in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Starzyk's approach is quite simple initially when it came to planning the costumes for the film. "I read the script," Starzyk said. "I don't take notes. I just let it be. I re-read the script to start to take notes. I start to gather my images, then I met with [director] Dean [Parisot]. I've seen the [Bill & Ted] movies in theaters. The last thing I did before meeting with Dean is watching Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bogus Journey(1991). You don't need to watch the films, because the script stood alone. It's a cult film with iconic characters. There's already a familiarity with what they look like. So you might not know all the details of it all. The vibe they put out is very strong."

Starzyk said there isn't much to overthink as stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter who play the duo are already well aware of what they want for their characters. "I always work on the collaboration, and it's a key component when doing costumes," she said. "With this film, because there were two, 30 years ago, no one is going to know Bill & Ted more than Keanu and Alex. I sent them tons of boards and images and ideas and went from there. Alex already had a pretty strong idea of what his character I had. Neither of them wanted to look silly or stuck in time or pick up where they left off. Thirty years have passed in real life and in the script. They wanted to make sure they were wearing something they were comfortable with now that comes with the character."

Starzyk recalled how Reeves couldn't believe how he was finally making Bill & Ted Face the Music after years of discussion. "I think Keanu is more of a methodical person," she said. "His head was in John Wick and completed a press for it. For him, it was like, 'Oh my God, I'm finally doing this.' We have been talking about it for so long, and now we're finally doing this." When it came to their daughters Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), it was pretty organic. "There is so much already given to you on the script that really came to life to me in general," Starzyk said. "It was genderless and instinctual dressing. It's putting things on you would like and dressing for yourself? We channeled all the effervescence of their fathers in them, and that works. It worked out great." Directed by Parisot and written by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, the film finds the duo traveling to the future to find the song to unite the world. The Orion film comes to theaters and on-demand August 28th.