Project Hail Mary: How Ryan Gosling Impacted The Writing Process

Project Hail Mary screenwriter Drew Goddard explained how knowing that Ryan Gosling was the star impacted his writing process.

There were a lot of things that made the big screen adaptation of The Martian good, but a good actor who is able to carry a film in a single location largely by themselves is a big part of it. That film had Matt Damon giving one of his career best performances and in Project Hail Mary, we have Ryan Gosling once again proving why he's one of the best actors working right now. One of the reasons he is one of the best is because Gosling is a chamleon who can seemless made any tone or even genre of film work. For writer Drew Goddard, who was brought on to adapt Project Hail Mary, as he explained in a new interview with ComicBook.com, it was Gosling versatility that made the adaptation process even easier because he knew anything he could throw at their leading man, he could handle.

"I was lucky in this case that [Gosling] had signed on before I had signed on," he said. "So, by the way, screenwriter's dream, when you've already cast Ryan Gosling before you even show up? That is the goal right there. What it was was a safety net for me, because I realized no matter what I write, he can play. If I write the craziest, broadest comedy, he's gonna make it even better. If I write heartbreak, he's gonna sell it. He can't not filter his performance through his own humanity, and when you have that, it actually frees you to take bigger swings."

The early reactions for Project Hail Mary have been nothing but glowing. However, the film does have a massive budget and, so far, Amazon MGM Studios has had a hard time connecting with audiences. This movie reportedly has a massive budget it needs to make back as well so we can hope all of the positive buzz and maybe audience word of mouth will give Project Hail Mary legs in the coming weeks as the winter season comes to an end and spring begins.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026

