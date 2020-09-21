The Croods: A New Age Trailer Debuts, In Theaters Thanksgiving

The Croods: A New Age debuted its trailer this morning, and it looks pretty great. The original film from 2013 was an underrated gem, and the sequel, seven years later, looks to be more of the same. The entire voice cast from the original is back, including Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman. In this film, The Croods need a new home, as they set off into the world and happen upon a modern family named the Bettermans. They clash, of course, until they need to unite against a common foe. You can check out the trailer for the film below.

The Croods: A New Age Synopsis

"The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the "better")—with their elaborate treehouse, amazing inventions, and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world's first houseguests, it isn't long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together."

The Croods: A New Age features the voice talents of Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinkledge, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran, and it opens in theaters on Thanksgiving.