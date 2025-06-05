Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: black panther 3, denzel washington, ryan coogler

Black Panther 3: Ryan Coogler Confirms Denzel Washington Has A Role

Director Ryan Coogler confirms that Denzel Washington does have a role in Black Panther 3, which Washington first revealed last November.

Article Summary Director Ryan Coogler officially confirms Denzel Washington's role in Black Panther 3 after months of rumors.

Washington first revealed his involvement last November, surprising Marvel fans during a Gladiator II interview.

Coogler has long wanted to collaborate with Washington, calling him "the greatest living actor" in recent comments.

Marvel continues expanding the Wakanda universe, with Black Panther 3 in the works alongside other projects.

It's been a weird year for Marvel Studios so far. They've had two movies underperform at the box office, and while one of those films was a critical darling, the other is hanging out near the bottom of the entire list of MCU films. They had to delay Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars yet again, most likely because the movies are just too big and there wasn't enough time to get them shot. On the other hand, the early ticket sales for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been buckwild insane, so we'll have to see if they manage to get a critical and commercial hit this year. There are a couple of films that have been hanging out in varying levels of development, and one of them is Black Panther 3. We've been getting snippets of details here and there for a while now, but director Ryan Coogler just confirmed some casting that was initially revealed, by accident, back in November; it turns out that Denzel Washington will be in Black Panther 3.

"I've been trying to work with him since day one," Coogler said on the latest episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony (via Entertainment Weekly). "I think he's the greatest living actor. And in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I've been talking to him about this for a long time, and I was surprised when he mentioned it. But it's not like it's not true."

Black Panther 3 Could Be Here Sooner Rather Than Later

Black Panther 3 has been rumored for a long time, but the film popped up on the news cycle last November when Denzel Washington, of all people, leaked that he had a role in the movie during the press tour for Gladiator II. For a studio that hides its secrets and leans into the idea of the Marvel Snipers, the fact that this film was confirmed to exist during the Gladiator II press tour was just hysterical. The next month, we learned that longtime Marvel producer Nate Moore would be leaving the company, but he would be working on a few more projects before he left, and one of those projects would be Black Panther 3. In May, Ryan Coogler said that the wait would be "not long" for the film and that he wants to work with Washington.

Marvel hasn't been shy about wanting to continue exploring Wakanda. An animated show is on the way, Ironheart is finally making its Disney+ debut soon, and Shuri and M'Baku are both confirmed cast members in Avengers: Doomsday. The end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever clearly set up more stories to come; it's just a matter of when those stories will make it to the big screen.

