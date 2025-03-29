Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: black panther 3

Ryan Coogler Says The Wait For Black Panther 3 Will Be "Not Long"

Director Ryan Coogler replied, "Not long," when asked how long we would have to wait to see Black Panther 3.

Article Summary Black Panther 3 is in the works, teased by director Ryan Coogler to release "not long" from now.

Denzel Washington hinted at a role during Gladiator II's press tour, confirming the film's existence.

Coogler expressed strong interest in working with Washington, signaling a potential collaboration.

Marvel continues to explore Wakanda with new projects, including an animated show and Ironheart on Disney+.

Black Panther 3 has been rumored for a long time, but the film popped up on the news cycle last November when Denzel Washington, of all people, leaked that he had a role in the movie during the press tour for Gladiator II. For a studio that hides its secrets and leans into the idea of the Marvel Snipers, the fact that this film was confirmed to exist during the Gladiator II press tour was just hysterical. The next month, we learned that longtime Marvel producer Nate Moore would be leaving the company, but he would be working on a few more projects before he left, and one of those projects would be Black Panther 3. Since then, we haven't heard much, but the year is just getting started, and we have some major conventions right around the corner. When director Ryan Coogler was flat out when we would be seeing Black Panther 3 by Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson on the Nightcap podcast (via Deadline), he replied, "Not long." So maybe sometime before Doomsday and Secret Wars? He was also asked about Washington's comments and artfully dodged the question.

"I'm dying to work with Denzel, and I'm hoping we can make that happen. I got every intention of working with him in that movie, and as long as he's interested — it's going to happen," Coogler said.

Marvel hasn't been shy about wanting to continue exploring Wakanda. An animated show is on the way, Ironheart is finally making its Disney+ debut soon, and Shuri and M'Baku are both confirmed cast members in Avengers: Doomsday. The end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever clearly set up more stories to come; it's just a matter of when those stories will make it to the big screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!