Posted in: Movies | Tagged: black panther 3, denzel washington

Black Panther 3 Is Apparently Happening & Denzel Washington Has A Role

Gladiator II star Denzel Washington says he only wants to work with the best at this point in his career, and one of the films he will be in before he retires is Black Panther 3.

Article Summary Denzel Washington confirms involvement in Black Panther 3, a surprise announcement while promoting Gladiator II.

Washington expresses selectivity in roles, prioritizing top filmmakers like Ryan Coogler for Black Panther 3.

Marvel's pattern of three-movie arcs makes Black Panther 3 a natural progression for the franchise.

Black Panther 3 hasn't been officially announced by Marvel.

When actors get to a certain point in their careers, they have enough pedigree behind them and money in the bank that taking every offer that comes across the table isn't necessary anymore. You get to a place where you can be extremely picky about what movies you want to be in. Denzel Washington says he has come to that point in his career in movies, and he's becoming increasingly picky about projects that draw him away from theater. Washing explained in an interview with Variety, "For me, it's about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make. It's probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done." Washington recently made one of those calls when he decided to join the cast of Gladiator II under director Ridley Scott. He also named a few other projects on the horizon, including one we didn't know existed: Black Panther 3.

"I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70," he continued, referring to the Shakespeare production co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal that opens on Broadway in February 2025. "After that, I am playing Hannibal. After that, I've been talking to Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next 'Black Panther.' After that, I'm going to do the film 'Othello,' After that, I'm going to do King Lear. After that, I'm going to retire."

The two Black Panther films have done extremely well for Marvel, and we know they are still interested in characters from that corner of the Marvel Universe. Riri Williams was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and her spin-off TV show is [finally!] coming out this year. There is also an animated show called Eyes of Wakanda, which features some really impressive-looking animation. Marvel seems to like giving characters three movie arcs: Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man. These characters have three movie arcs, with Captain America getting a fourth. The existence of Black Panther 3 is not surprising, but its existence getting spoiled during the press tour for Gladiator II is funny.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!