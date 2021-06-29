Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Kicked Off Production

The Marvel machine continues to spin, and yet another project that has been in the works for quite some time is getting off of the ground. The sequel to Black Panther was something that we all knew was going to happen, and it was just a matter of when. We got a logo at D23 2019, but by the spring of the following year, thanks to COVID-19, all of the plans for Marvel movies kind of got thrown into chaos. The fate of the movie was further muddled by the sudden and tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 due to cancer. Marvel has said that they won't be bringing Boseman back to life with CGI but that the sequel will be happening. We got a title change to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new logo, and a new release date. The last we heard about the movie was that it was going to kick off production this summer, and it seems that this is the case. According to Variety, production has begun in Atlanta, and Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige said that they are going to "make Chad proud."

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige said before the "Black Widow" Global Fan Event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

At the moment, Marvel is remaining predictably tight-lipped about what the plotline of the movie is going to be and how they plan on handling T'Challa no longer being around. It's a bit tougher for them to go the route that the Fast and Furious movies and just say that T'Challa is not getting involved with some conflict for some reason. It wouldn't feel true to the character to sit out something where people could get hurt. They clearly have some sort of plan, so we'll have to see how it ends up playing out. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on July 8, 2022.