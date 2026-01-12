Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, five nights at freddys 2, Universal Pictures

Five Nights at Freddy's 3 (Might) Explore an Exciting Scream Reunion

The director of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 says that there's still a chance that two Scream stars could reunite in the next entry.

Article Summary Five Nights at Freddy's 3 could reunite Scream stars Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich on screen together.

Director Emma Tammi hints the pair may share scenes, keeping hopes alive for a major horror crossover moment.

Lillard returns as William Afton and Ulrich as Henry Emily, fueling fan demand for a direct face-off next time.

The franchise's box office success makes Five Nights at Freddy's 3 likely, with more surprises in store for fans.

Five Nights at Freddy's has evolved from an indie jump scare game into a full-fledged horror ecosystem, featuring sequels, spin-offs, merchandise, and now a budding film series. And upon release, the first movie loosely turned game lore into a box office event. The second gave fans more animatronics, deeper story threads, and a surprise bit of casting symmetry when longtime genre favorites Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich ended up in the same franchise again.

And for Scream fans who grew up with Billy and Stu, that pairing immediately sparked one big wish. If the sequel could put them in the same movie, could a third Five Nights at Freddy's film finally let them share actual screen time? Director Emma Tammi says the idea is very much on the table, even if nothing is exactly locked in just yet.

Emma Tammi on a Possible Scream Reunion in Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Tammi explains to Screen Rant, "If we were to make one, and whether or not there would be actual interaction between them or just still remaining in the same film, but in separate scenes, it's all kind of yet to be revealed. But yes, I think it would continue scratching all of our itch to see more of them and bring that reunion even more to life."

In Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Lillard returns as William Afton, the murderous creator behind Freddy Fazbear's legacy, while Ulrich debuts as Henry Emily, the grieving father linked to the Marionette. The sequel hints at a longer history between the two men but mostly keeps them on separate tracks, which only intensified calls for a more direct face-off next time. It is basically the kind of crossover energy that feels tailor-made for a horror crowd that still quotes Scream.

Both actors also remain active in their original slasher universe. As of now, Ulrich has already reprised Billy Loomis as a haunting presence in the recent Scream films, while Lillard is set to officially return to the franchise for the first time in Scream 7, which arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026, with Kevin Williamson directing. On the Five Nights at Freddy's side, the numbers keep leaning in favor of more. The second film has earned more than $230 million worldwide on a reported budget of under $50 million, which keeps it firmly in the win column for Blumhouse and Universal and makes a third entry feel like a matter of timing.

So, for now, the idea of a full Lillard and Ulrich reunion inside Freddy's world remains a wait-and-see situation. But we still have high hopes that they'll manage to find a way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!