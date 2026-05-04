Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Michael, the devil wears prada 2, Weekend Box Office

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Kicks Off The Summer Box Office With Win

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cleaned up at the weekend box office to kick off the summer movie season, both here and around the world.

Article Summary The Devil Wears Prada 2 won the summer box office opener with $77 million domestic and a huge $233 million worldwide.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 scored the second-best 2026 debut, plus Meryl Streep’s biggest opening ever at the box office.

Michael held strong in second with $54 million, while Mario neared $900 million worldwide and Project Hail Mary kept climbing.

Next weekend brings Mortal Kombat 2, The Sheep Detectives, and a Billie Eilish concert film to shake up the charts.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 crushed the first weekend box office of the Summer, taking in $77 million stateside and opening to $233 million worldwide. That is the second-best opening of 2026, behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. After this coming week, it should easily surpass the first film's box office. Disney has to be super happy with this outcome. While reviews are lukewarm, they remain positive, and the CinemaScore of "A-" means word of mouth should sustain the film through May. This is also the highest opening ever for Meryl Streep, and continues the hot streak at the box office that started in March. Theaters are packed, tickets are selling, and things are great.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Sends Michael Packing

Last week's champ, Michael, continued to pack in audiences as well, only dropping 44% down to $54 million. It now sits at a running worldwide total of $424 million. A huge success for sure, but a long way to go to catch Queen as the top biopic ever. Third place goes to Mario, which is just a hair under $900 million worldwide and is still aiming for that $1 billion mark. Fourth place is Project Hail Mary, which is now at $638 million worldwide and is hoping to reach the $700 million mark, an astounding total. Rounding out the top five was horror newcomer Hokum.

The weekend box office top five for May 1:

The Devil Wears Prada 2- $77 million Michael- $54 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie- $12 million Project Hail Mary- $8.5 million Hokum- $6.4 million

This week, things only get more crowded. Mortal Kombat 2 opens wide, along with the excellent Hugh Jackman family film The Sheep Detectives, and the James Cameron-directed Billie Eilish concert film. This may be the first time since the first weekend in April that Mario and Hail Mary finish outside the top five. I do think Mortal Kombat will take the top spot away from The Devil Wears Prada, and should make $60 million. Prada second, Michael third.

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