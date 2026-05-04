Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Curry Barker, texas chainsaw massacre

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot Director Wants To Focus On Family

A24 brought in Curry Barker to helm the next Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, and he wants to focus on an underdeveloped part of the franchise.

Article Summary A24’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot has tapped Curry Barker, a rising horror director ready to reshape the franchise.

Barker says his Texas Chainsaw Massacre will dig deeper into Leatherface’s family and the farm’s disturbing dynamic.

Instead of straying far from the original, Barker aims to honor Texas Chainsaw Massacre while making its core stronger.

His focus on the family’s raw, uncomfortable horror suggests a fresh Texas Chainsaw Massacre with untapped potential.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot director Curry Barker is an exciting new voice in horror, and it feels like a rite of passage that comes with being anointed with that term: you have to put your stamp on one of the genre's iconic IPs. Last month, he was chosen by A24 and the producing team to do just that with a franchise that has seen better days and is begging for someone to come around and pump new blood into it. He recently told Total Film that while everyone is focused on Leatherface himself, he wants to explore the entire family at the center of the franchise and put his stamp on it.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Is Basically A Blank Slate

"I think of it as respecting the source material. I absolutely love the original film, but I want to do something that's different. I'm not gonna stray away too far from what we know, but just making it stronger. Really, I want to lean into the uncomfortability of the family. I want to lean into the rawness of what's going on there. There's some really messed-up stuff happening at that farm. I genuinely feel there's so much potential for that concept that has not been realized. There's so much that concept hasn't really been leaned into or hasn't dived into. So, I actually feel like there's a lot to explore, so I'm really excited about it."

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 was as close to what he was talking about. Over the years, that film has gained steam as a horror favorite, so he may be on to something there. Not just seeing tha family onscreen, but delving deeper into it, making them the stars, that is a good concept that can be built upon. He is saying the right things, that is for sure. I may be less wary about this than I thought.

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