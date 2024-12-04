Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, M3gan 2.0

M3GAN 2.0: Jason Blum Says We Will See How Lethal She Can Be

Jason Blum says we will see just how lethal M3GAN can be in the sequel, set to hit theaters next summer on June 27th.

Article Summary Jason Blum teases M3GAN 2.0's lethal potential, hitting theaters on June 27th, 2025.

M3GAN sequel reprises Allison Williams and Violet McGraw with returning director Gerard Johnstone.

Expect deeper exploration of M3GAN's tech-driven persona without new social issues.

PG-13 rating likely to stay, with an unrated digital release possibly to follow.

M3GAN 2.0 is currently in production and Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum, in a new chat with Den of Geek, gave an update on what to expect when the dancing doll is back in theaters next year. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return to star, along with Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, and Jemaine Clement. Director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper are also back behind the camera to bring M3GAN's next adventure to life. Here is the update from Blum.

M3GAN 2.0 A Big Bet For Summer 2025

"It extends on that theme," talking a bit about parenting in these weird, modern, tech-driven times we have these days. "I don't think we're tackling new social issues, but we're getting deeper into who M3GAN is, what makes her tick, and how lethal she can actually be. Little M3GAN is very lovable, and my daughter's going to be M3GAN for Halloween this year," he says. "That's the first time she's ever worn a Blumhouse costume, so clearly the movie affected the culture."

Does that mean they might skip the PG-13 rating? I doubt it, that was one of the main reasons that the first film was so successful, the TikTok kids were able to get tickets and see it. There's no way they give that up on this sequel. It is also no secret that 2024 has not been the best at the box office for Blumhouse, so next year's slate of M3GAN 2.0, The Black Phone 2, The Wolf Man, and especially Five Nights At Freddy's 2 will hopefully turn that around. My guess is that they will release an unrated version on digital after the theatrical release, as they did with the first film. The added gore they included in the unrated version didn't add much to the story; it was just for us gorehounds.

M3GAN 2.0 is set to release in theaters on June 27th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!