Bones And All Trailer: Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell Cannibal Love

Bones And All is the new film starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance in a cannibal love story. That's right, cannibals. It is directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and written by David Kajganich, adapted by the novel by Camille DeAngelis. The film has been playing to packed houses at film festivals around the world, and will release in theaters on November 23rd. You can watch the new trailer for the film down below.

Bones And All Synopsis

"Bones And All is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America. While Maren and Lee lust for blood (and each other), all roads seem to lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness."

Here is what Guadagnino had to say about the film recently: "I think 'Suspiria' was aggressively provocative. I think this one is much more serene in its sense of self," Guadagnino previously said. "My true hope is that the audience doesn't reject the movie as a provocation because it deals with a taboo like cannibalism. With 'Bones and All,' I wasn't interested at all in the shock value, which I hate. I was interested in these people. I understood their moral struggle very deeply. I understood what was happening to them. I am not there to judge anybody. You can make a movie about cannibals if you're there in the struggle with them, and you're not codifying cannibalism as a topic or a tool for horror."

The film releases on November 23rd.