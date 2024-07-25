Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette And Poster

Universal and Dreamworks have released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Wild Robot along with a new poster. It will be released on September 27th.

Article Summary Universal and Dreamworks unveil a new behind-the-scenes featurette and poster for The Wild Robot.

The featurette showcases stunning animation and features Lupita Nyong'o singing a haunting cover of "What a Wonderful World."

The Wild Robot is based on Peter Brown's award-winning novel and hits theaters on September 27th.

Dreamworks aims to elevate animation style, promising one of their best films yet.

Animation fans are already having a great year, with Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 doing well at the box office, and one of them is doing very well critically. Animation is a genre that tends to thrive when everyone is doing well, so Pixar and Illumination doing well should be a good sign for Dreamworks and Disney Animation later this year. Disney is still a ways away, Moana 2 comes out in November, but Dreamworks and The Wild Robot is coming up at the end of September. Dreamworks has always been a bit inconsistent, but this movie looks like it could be one of their best. They released a new behind-the-scenes featurette today, along with a new poster, and in the featurette, they talk about taking the animation style developed in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and elevating it. The film looks absolutely stunning, and apparently, star Lupita Nyong'o is the one singing that awesome and slightly haunting cover of "What a Wonderful World."

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot will be released on September 27th.

