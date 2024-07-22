Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, New Line Cinema | Tagged: blade

After Two Years Of Trying To "Crack" Blade, Marvel Is Not In A Rush

According to Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios has spent the last two years trying to "crack" Blade, but they are "not rushing it" either.

Article Summary Kevin Feige reveals Marvel is meticulously crafting the R-rated Blade movie without rushing.

The Blade project, announced in 2019, has faced a barrage of delays and script rewrites.

Marvel's over-planning might be to blame for Blade's production struggles and slow progress.

Blade still set for a 2025 release with casting and director details yet to be confirmed.

Well, it seems that Kevin Feige finally said the quiet part out loud regarding Blade. The movie was first announced in 2019 on the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con and has been on a whirlwind of delays and rewrites ever since. Some of that can be linked to the pandemic and the strikes, but people are so confused that this of all projects seems to be the one Marvel can't seem to figure out for some reason. We know there is an audience for these films. The original trilogy literally helped kick off the superhero boom that allowed the MCU to come into existence. Yet, the extremely basic concept behind Blade is getting more rewrites than much more esoteric heroes within the MCU. Feige spoke to Variety and confirmed, yet again, that the new Blade will be R-rated, so everyone, please, for the love of god, stop asking and that they are taking their sweet time getting this one right.

"I think that's right," Feige said. "I mean, for the last two years as we've been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right 'Blade' movie. … Because there were some great 'Blade' movies years ago — they were all rated-R. So I think that's, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade."

At least two of the above Blade movies were great, so Marvel Studios could be overthinking this entire concept to an almost comical degree. They are so deep and lost in their own lore and preplanning for movies twenty years in the future that they have lost the forest for the vampire trees. Maybe we'll get some info dump later this week during the Hall H presentation or the D23 Expo in a couple of weeks. Blade is still on the release schedule for November 5, 2025 with no confirmed director and maybe two cast members.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!