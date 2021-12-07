Bubble: Netflix Releases Trailer for Anime Movie Out April 2022

Bubble, a new anime movie from Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Psycho-Pass writer Gen Urobuchi, Attack on Titan director Tetsuro Araki, and WIT Studio, is getting released on Netflix on April 28th, 2022. The character designs are by Death Note co-creator Takeshi Obata, and the music is composed by Hiroyuki Sawano.

"The story is set in Tokyo after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WItvH4Hoyag

"I've been working on this project quietly for many years," said director Araki. "But I'm happy to finally unveil it. I did what I'm best at to the best of my ability alongside many familiar faces. A lot of exciting pictures have surfaced. I hope you enjoy what we've created! While it will definitely feature exhilarating action and beautiful background art, I hope that I can also take everyone to even more unexpected places this time. I can't wait to share it with everyone!"

"It all started with wanting to make something interesting with Mr. Araki," said Urobuchi. "I thought about playing around with a typical mermaid story: Instead of a girl ending up as bubbles after falling in love, why not have a bubble fall in love and transform into a girl? With this idea in mind, we put together a really great team, starting with Mr. Obata. It was an exciting experience where we had all these 'bubbles' coming together to create a giant wave.'"

Bubble premieres on Netflix on April 28th, 2022.