Borat 2's Jeanise Jones Is To Play An Angel In New Comedy Movie

I've been talking to Jeanise Jones this week, unwitting star of Borat 2, who appeared in her role as a babysitter and, of all the member of the public pressganged into appearing in the movie, unwittingly, she shone out as the only one who would speak the truth, not pander to prejudice, and confront Borat's bigotry. In the entire history of Sacha Baron Cohen's schtick, it's basically been Jeanise Jones, and the late Right Honourable Tony Benn MP. That's it. I am hoping to interview Jeanise about her experience, but before I get a chance, she is breaking news. When a writer of my acquaintance gets in touch to tell me that she is working with her.

Longtime readers of Bleeding Cool may recognise Jane Bussman. Former writer for South Park and Brass Eye, she created the first web sitcom, Junkies, and wrote the stunning true-life drama, The Worst Date Ever – which is a terrible-but-wonderful title for a book that I regularly recommend to everyone to read, no matter what, and which saw her invited to speak at the Houses of Parliament after uncovering horrors of sex trafficking in Uganda

Five years ago, I talked about seeing her perform a read through in Soho. It appears to be that project, or at least some of it, that is to be recreated as a new movie, Reincarnated Royal.

Filthy Pictures Inc. and One Third Of A Brain Ltd. are teaming up for the feature Reincarnated Royal, a satirical comedy targeting high-profile figures including self-proclaimed 'mentors' of teenage girls and a certain prime CEO.

"People don't have words for what they are seeing on the news other than WTF, is Doctor Evil back?" says Jane Bussmann, who co-wrote the script with war zone filmmaker Naisola Grimwood. "Spin-doctors can't be bothered to hide anything anymore. There's zero justice, so we thought we'd have some fun."

Grimwood, who got her start behind the scenes at Miramax/Dimension, went on to infiltrate the previously closed world of Doctors Without Borders as the producer of the documentary Living in Emergency, shortlisted for an Academy Award.

"Anyway, we're done with depressing stuff. People are really hurting right now and we want someone to be punished. Vigorously," says Grimwood. Bussmann adds, "We set out to write something sensible about the pandemic, but we kept testing it in front of live audiences and sh-t just escalated."

Jeanise Jones will play God's right-hand angel in Reincarnated Royal after the straight-talking Oklahoma churchgoer lit up social media, touching viewers with her bighearted presence. Filmmakers are tight-lipped about the storyline of their no-holds-barred comedy but say Jeanise will be a warm heart. She tells us "It's going to be a very entertaining movie. I know the world thinks I have this angel thing in the bag, but it's going to be very challenging playing the role. I hope the Queen of England thinks I'm an angel, 'cause I don't want to get taken out."

Bussmann says, "Like everyone else, we were in tears at Jeanise's appearance in the searing documentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where she inspired Borat's daughter Tutar to become Kazakhstan's leading feminist, and gave hope to other 15-year-old spinsters." Spoilers, Bussman?

Reincarnated Royal will be based in Calgary, Alberta in 2021, produced by Canadian heavyweight marketing guru Abagail Vanmerlin. The all-female team met while being beaten with sticks by master clown Philippe Gaulier, who trained Sacha Baron Cohen, Emma Thompson and Helena Bonham Carter. Reincarnated Royal is repped by the Law Offices of Wendy Heller.