Borat Gets An Unexpected Sequel That Already Wrapped

2020 already feels like it's been a strange year, to put things lightly, but it was just confirmed a Borat sequel is on the way, and things just got weirder.

Just last month, there was talk of Sacha Baron Cohen filming an untitled project as his off-the-wall character Borat, and while many may have assumed it was something more minuscule, it is being reported that it was for Borat 2. Collider was the first to report the story and noted that not only has the upcoming sequel filmed, but it has also been discreetly screened to a few industry executives already.

The site notes that as of now, there's very little insight on the plot of the film but does make it a point to share the insight they did have, which insinuates that Borat isn't the Kazakh TV persona we were introduced to in 2006. Now Borat is said to go "undercover" to interview people after his newfound celebrity status. The report adds that it feels like "Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen," which definitely keeps the meta-tone that the original film created for the quirky character.

While there's still uncertainty of the distributor or any official announcement from Cohen or those involved, considering it was arguably his most notable work, it isn't impractical to believe that we could be seeing the return of Borat very soon. The recent conversations around Borat stemmed from the actor attending an alt-right rally with a racist song mocking the outrageous ideas of the 500 people in attendance. If that wasn't enough, he managed to return to the rally in yet another disguise, proving his dedication to a performance piece. Of course, this only made said audience furious when they realized, which could become a very amusing moment in this supposed sequel.

