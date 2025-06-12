Posted in: Games, Movies, Nintendo, Sony | Tagged: nintendo, The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda Shifts Its Release Date From March To May 2027

Sony and Nintendo have delayed the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda from March 26, 2027, to May 7, 2027, citing "production reasons."

Shigeru Miyamoto cites production reasons for the delay, promising a higher-quality film.

May 2027 puts Zelda in prime summer blockbuster season, facing competition from Star Wars: Starfighter, which will be released a couple weeks after.

Nintendo partners with Sony for distribution, with Wes Ball directing the highly anticipated adaptation.

Video game adaptations have been all over the place from the moment people started adapting them for the big and small screen. One of the main reasons a lot of them fail is that they don't take into account that we're moving from an interactive to an inactive medium. For some stories, it works more than it doesn't, but it can be harder for others. There have been more success stories than failures in the last couple of years, even though Until Dawn did just fall flat on its face, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us made it apparent this adaptation train wasn't stopping anytime soon. So no one was surprised when it was announced that a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda was in the works. Initially, we heard the film was getting a March 2027 release date, which was fine. March has become a month where a lot of movies seem to do well, but it's still not prime time. So it's not really that surprising when it was announced the other day that The Legend of Zelda would be moving from March 26, 2027, to May 7, 2027. In the tweet about it, Shigeru Miyamoto cited production reasons, which wouldn't be surprising, but early May is considered prime time in terms of a release date.

"This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience."

At the moment, The Legend of Zelda doesn't have much competition, but Star Wars: Starfighter is set to be released on May 28, 2027.

Everyone Will Be Totally Normal About The Legend Of Zelda Film

In November 2023, we learned that Nintendo was finally pulling the trigger on a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. It was only a matter of time, all things considered; as we headed into the 2000s, nerds all but took over Hollywood, and things that once seemed impossible made their way to the big and small screen. Nintendo, who had been holding back for a very long time following the previous live-action Super Mario movie, found great success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie over at Illumination. The film was a smash success, and later that year, Wes Ball was announced as the director of a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda. Since then, there have been bits and pieces of information about the film, including the fact that Sony will distribute the movie because sometimes the universe is funny. Hopefully, we'll be learning more about this one sooner rather than later, and we can expect fans to be Totally Normal And Calm about whoever gets cast in this film, right? Right?

