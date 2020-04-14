Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Collection Coming in July From Criterion

Bruce Lee is getting a box set release of films from Criterion Collection. The new box set will feature films from the icons filmogrophy from 1971-1978. The five films included will be The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, Enter the Dragon, and The Way of the Dragon. The box set will contain seven discs of content for Bruce Lee fans to devour, including new 4K scans of four of the films, and 2K scans of Enter the Dragon's 99 minute 1973 theatrical version and 102 minute "special version" of the film. You can see a trailer for the film collection down below.

Bruce Lee Greatest Hits Collection Criterion Collection Special Features

There is just SO MUCH here. Six different audio commentaries, an HD version of Game of Death II, new interviews galore, including one with the English dub actors who did the dub work on Bruce Lee's Fists of Fury, multiple documentaries on Lee and the culture around him and his work, and tons more. The full list is below.

4K digital restorations of The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtracks

New 2K digital restoration of the rarely-seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of Enter the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtrack

2K digital restoration of the 102-minute "special-edition" version of Enter the Dragon

Alternate audio soundtracks for the films, including original English-dubbed tracks and a 5.1 surround soundtrack for the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon

Six audio commentaries: on The Big Boss by Bruce Lee expert Brandon Bentley; on The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon by Hong Kong-film expert Mike Leeder; and on the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon by producer Paul Heller

High-definition presentation of Game of Death II, the 1981 sequel to Game of Death

Game of Death Redux, a new presentation of Lee's original Game of Death footage, produced by Alan Canvan

New interviews on all five films with Lee biographer Matthew Polly

New interview with producer Andre Morgan about Golden Harvest, the company behind Hong Kong's top martial-arts stars, including Lee

New program about English-language dubbing with voice performers Michael Kaye (the English-speaking voice of Lee's Chen Zhen in Fist of Fury) and Vaughan Savidge

New interview with author Grady Hendrix about the "Bruceploitation" subgenre that followed Lee's death, and a selection of Bruceploitation trailers

Blood and Steel, a 2004 documentary about the making of Enter the Dragon

Multiple programs and documentaries about Lee's life and philosophies, including Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973) and Bruce Lee: In His Own Words (1998)

Interviews with Linda Lee Cadwell, Lee's widow, and many of Lee's collaborators and admirers, including actors Jon T. Benn, Riki Hashimoto, Nora Miao, Robert Wall, Yuen Wah, and Simon Yam and directors Clarence Fok, Sammo Hung, and Wong Jing

Promotional materials

New English subtitle translations and subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Jeff Chang

The set will release on July 14th. It can be preordered now on Amazon and other services.