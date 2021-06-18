Candyman: New Images, Poster, & A Special Juneteenth Message

Candyman, the pandemic delayed reimagining of the horror classic, is finally releasing on August 27th. The "spiritual sequel," if you don't want to call it a reimagining, stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele. A special Juneteenth message from DaCosta, along with a plethora of images and a new poster for the film, were all released today. I swear, like a couple of days ago, I was wondering to myself where all this stuff was since Candyman was finally set to release. See it all down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Candyman x Juneteenth: A message from Nia DaCosta (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZm8sRd383s)

I Just Want To See Candyman Already

"For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO's Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO's Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman will finally open in theaters on August 27th.