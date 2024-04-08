Posted in: Film Festival, Movies | Tagged: cinemacon, coke, marvel

Marvel-Coke Summer Promotion Takes Over CinemaCon

CinemaCon is one of the events helping Coke and Marvel launch thier new Assemble The Marvel Universe summer can promotion.

Marvel is teaming with Coke for a summer promotion that will see 38 Marvel characters appear on cans of its products in their Coke X Marvel: The Heroes promotion, each featuring an AR code that will "bring the character to life" off the can. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is boots on the ground at CinemaCon right now, and there are ads for the promotion on the elevators at the show. Coke are challenging fans to "Assemble The Marvel Universe" all summer long, and as someone who loves these promotional things with soft drinks, I think I am in. Catch the ad below.

Marvel & Coke Takeover The Drink Asile For The Summer

Two of the mightiest brands in pop culture are assembling for an unprecedented global campaign. On Monday, The Walt Disney Company and Coca-Cola launched Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes — an innovative collaboration featuring some of their most popular characters. In the limited-time campaign, the two beloved brands are bringing the world of Marvel to life with a brand-new TV commercial, as well as a never-before-seen consumer experience featuring exclusive, limited-edition Coca-Cola pack designs featuring 38-character illustrations. The new line of exclusive cans and bottles will feature heroes and villains from across the Universe. Illustrated with a balance of white, red, and black tones that highlight the characters, each can is scannable and brings its character to life through an AR extension on Coca-Cola's website. In addition to the collectable cans and innovative AR experience, Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes offers fans a chance to win exciting prizes from Disney and Marvel, including the Ultimate Fan Experience, Disney Cruise, Marvel movie screenings, collectable influencer boxes, movie tickets, autographed memorabilia, and Disney+ subscriptions.

Here is a commercial!

Here is the list of characters and what cans fans can look for:

Coca-Cola : Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Deadpool, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wolverine, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, War Machine

: Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Deadpool, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wolverine, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, War Machine Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Rocket, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi, Star-Lord, Thanos, Thor

