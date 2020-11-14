Black Panther 2 Won't Use CGI to Recreate Chadwick Boseman

It's hard to believe that Chadwick Boseman passed away from a long battle with colon cancer just last August. It came as a massive shock to all of Hollywood that we lost an amazing actor far too soon. It was even more heartbreaking when we found out that Boseman was diagnosed and going through treatments since 2016. It really added a whole new level of beauty to the roles he has done in the last four years. He has left one hell of a legacy, but Hollywood is a business at the end of the day. While it has been less than three months, the question of the Black Panther franchise has come up a few times. Disney has brought actors back from the dead through CGI in the Star Wars series, and people have been wondering if they will do the same for Boseman. Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso recently sat down with Clarin to talk a bunch of stuff about Marvel, and she was asked if they plan to recreate Boseman for the announced Black Panther sequel.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Marvel unveiled almost all of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo last year. There weren't a ton of announcements at D23; Marvel did most of the announcing at a massive Hall H, but announcing Black Panther 2 was something they did announce at D23 last year. We got a logo, and director Ryan Coogler confirmed that he would be returning to the franchise. It currently has a May 6, 2022 release date, but that will very likely change. There isn't any word about how Marvel plans to move forward, if at all, with the franchise. It's still too early, and Boseman is still very much missed.