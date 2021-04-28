Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Shares His Reaction on Sequel News

Of all people you figure in the loop in regards to the news of a fourth Captain America film, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie would be among them, right? According to Entertainment Weekly, it wasn't the case when it was announced that writer Malcolm Spellman that he'll pen the script for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. The actor shared the story about his discovery.

"I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store," Mackie said. "The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!'" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything." With the "mystery project" still under wraps with Marvel's new deal with original Captain America actor Chris Evans back into the fold, it's probably not a stretch to picture Steve Rogers back into the fold. Given the way Falcon and Winter Soldier ended, it's basically a slam dunk for the new Cap in Sam Wilson (Mackie) to show up as well, finally deciding to stop worrying and love the shield.

"What would be really bad is if the movie [Captain America 4] starts and I get blown out of the sky," Mackie jokes while admitting he hasn't "heard anything about season 2" of the Disney+ series. "It's always great to go to work with Sebastian [Stan] and Kari [Skogland], our director, was amazing. It would be fun as hell to do." Will Sam's tenure as Cap be indefinite or short-lived? Will Sam, Bucky (Stan), and/or Steve ask their one-time former colleague, "Why, Sharon?! Why?!" The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available to stream on Disney+.