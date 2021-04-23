Captain America 4 Reportedly in Develop with Malcolm Spellman Writing

Well, this is really not that surprising considering the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The latest Marvel Disney+ show hasn't gotten the glowing reviews from critics that WandaVision got, but it is a show that sets up a lot, if nothing else. If this writer had to compare the show to any Marvel movie, it would be Iron Man 2, which is just an extended trailer for the rest of phase 1 of the Marvel universe. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is setting up a lot of interesting things even if it doesn't give itself much of a chance to be its own show, and now all of those set-ups are coming to fruition. According to Deadline, Marvel is reportedly working on a Captain America 4 with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier executive producer Malcolm Spellman writing the script. Warning for SPOILERS after the image for the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier if you haven't watched it yet. There are no other details about this project, Marvel was not available to comment, so this isn't a confirmed project as of yet.

To the surprise of no one, Sam Wilson did end up taking up the mantle of Captain America in the finale episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We see him called Cap by plenty of people, including Bucky, and he gets the new costume from the comics. One of the many things that are set up in the finale is Sam bringing Isaiah and his history back into the spotlight and John Walker taking up the mantle of US Agent, complete with a costume change and everything. The show ends with the title card change from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Captain America and the Winter Soldier. We also find out that Sharon Carter is indeed the Power Brooker, and now she has been brought back into the fold of the CIA with all of those criminal connections at well. So we have Madam Hydra, US Agent, and Sharon all set up as possible adversaries in this possible Captain America 4. The Deadline report says that "while not confirmed sources say the project Spellman is writing could be one focused on Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson character while the possible Chris Evans Captain America project would be separate." There were reports that Chris Evans would be returning to the role in some capacity, perhaps another movie, but in the show, he has never appeared, and everyone talks about him in the past tense, even in private. Considering the amount of setup The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did, it really isn't surprising that Captain America 4 is on the docket. The whole point of the show was to set that up, which is a shame since the show could have been more than just set up, but that's for a review of the episode and the series as a whole [which will be up tomorrow].