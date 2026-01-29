Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Crime 101: 4 Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes, 7 Character Posters

Amazon MGM Studios released four short behind-the-scenes featurettes for Crime 101, spotlighting four of the main characters, plus seven new character posters.

Things just a lot more serious for Crime 101 now that Mercy has absolutely bombed at the box office. Amazon MGM Studios declared last year that they were committed to the theatrical experience, which is great, but another part of the theatrical experience is making sure you not only release good movies but also movies people are willing to see in theaters. There are plenty of good films that don't find an audience at the box office, and even a company as big as Amazon won't be able to justify a massive commitment to the theatrical experience if they don't see some returns. Crime 101 looks promising, and they are promoting it more than Mercy, that's for sure. We got four short behind-the-scenes featurettes with four of the main characters talking about the character they play and their motivations.

While there are four big names attached to Crime 101, there are a couple more, which we see with the seven character posters as well.

Crime 101: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there's no turning back.

Adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast. Crime 101 will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

